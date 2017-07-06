Watch the 592-HP Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Tear Up Goodwood

Over the last few weeks the all-new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 has been getting a lot of attention and for good reason. The monstrous sedan is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 making 592 horsepower. This makes the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 the most powerful Jaguar in history.

According to Jaguar, the XE SV Project 8 will go for $192,000 and will be extremely limited in production. Performance wise, the sedan will rocket to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and top out at 200 mph. A lot of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8's parts are race inspired like the rollcage, optional rear seat delete, carbon fiber rear bumper, adjustable front splitter, etc. The car even comes with silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings, carbon ceramic brakes and adjustable dampers.

In order to show off this beautiful beast, Jaguar brought the XE SV Project 8 to the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the car tore up the 1.16 mile hill climb. As you would expect the XE SV Project 8 sounds very similar to the F-Type SVR. The violent backfires and burbles echo through the trees, forcing everyone to turn their head as the car whizzes by. Between the aggressive exhaust not and even more aggressive aerodynamic kit, you can quickly tell Jaguar means business with this rare track car.