Watch and Listen to the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro Rip Around at Goodwood

The Aston Martin Vulcan has been boggling our minds for basically years. Last week, Aston Martin debuted the even more hardcore version of the Vulcan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and now there's video of it rocketing up the 1.16-mile hill at the event.

According to Aston Martin, Vulcan owners and transform their Vulcan into a Vulcan AMR Pro for further track-ready performance. As many of you might remember, the Vulcan is already limited to track use only so additional parts were not a concern for Aston Martin and current owners. The 7.0-liter V-12 has proven to be a high-revving monster that can easily surpass 200 mph. Only 24 units of the Vulcan were produced but Aston Martin feels its new performance brand, AMR, should have a go at the already rare supercar.

In the video below, you can see the Vulcan AMR Pro's debut and watch it destroy the pavement as it rips up the course. The Vulcan's power is transferred through a 6-speed transaxle gearbox with paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. Enjoy two minutes of auditory bliss as the Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro leave the thousands of Goodwood Festival of Speed drooling all over themselves.

You can hear the Vulcan's driver blast through shifts in the video as he struggles to keep the 840-horsepower British supercar on the track. In order to make the Vulcan even more track ready, AMR added shorter gear ratios, louvred panels above wheel arches, and dive planes to the nose. In addition, AMR added a front splitter with turning vanes to improve steering response.

The aerodynamics stated above in addition to a new rear wing with 20mm gurney flaps result in 899 pounds of downforce at 100 mph.