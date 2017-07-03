Watch This IMSA Driver Make The Save Of His Career at Watkins Glen

Keep calm and countersteer on.

By Caleb Jacobs
Gustavo Yacaman

At the Sahlen's Six Hours of Glen last weekend, IMSA Prototype pilot Gustavo Yacaman found himself in—and luckily steered his way out of—a hairy situation in a crowded field. He was maneuvering through traffic and squeezed past a pair of competitors who slammed on their brakes, causing Yacaman to lock up and spin 90 degrees towards the grass and the wall. High speeds sent him sailing sideways. He steered into the turn and was somehow able to regain traction. The car straightened seemingly without issue—though presumably with a couple flat-spotted tires. 

It all happened fairly early in the race, and it set the tone for the rest of Yacaman's day behind the wheel of his IMSA car.

The driver was vocal about the event, calling it "THE biggest save" of his career. Immediately after the race, he reached on Twitter to get a video of the heroic recovery.

Thankfully for him (and for you), his team was able to dig up the helmet cam footage, giving us insight to the save through Yacaman's point of view.

If this isn't enough to make you pucker up, then perhaps you should ditch Gran Turismo and join the Big Leagues. Even Yacaman was spooked, but eventually felt more like a superhuman than anything.

Though he could count on his lucky stars to save him from a major crash, they weren't enough to win him the race. Regardless of final standings, Yacaman's surely happy with living to see another starting grid.

Know of a more miraculous save in racing than this? If so, post the proof in the comments or drop us a line at The Drive's Facebook page to get noticed!

MORE TO READ