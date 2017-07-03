Watch the Porsche 911 GT2 RS's Awkward Donut Fail At Goodwood
Who left the traction control on?
With its no-holds-barred attitude and 700-horsepower going to the rear wheels, you'd think the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS would no have no issues roasting said wheels laying down 'O'-shaped skid marks. The driver responsible for taking it up the Goodwood Hillclimb obviously thought this as well.
Unfortunately for him, the car had other plans.
At its "official" debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the most powerful Porsche 911 ever made its obligatory run up the famed hillclimb course. When it got to the designated tire-slaughter-area in front of Goodwood House, the driver decided he would try its hand at some pastry-based, rear-wheel-drive hooliganism. It didn't go very well. For one reason or another (we're suspecting some over persistent electronic nannies), the GT2 RS's back wheels simply refused to break traction, resulting in the Porsche awkwardly turning and facing the runoff in front of large peanut gallery of Goodwood attendees and their cameras.
In terms of hillclimb runs (or in any motorsport-ish event, I'm told), having to engage reverse gear at any point of the sprint is almost never a good sign. To cure your supercar donut blue-balls, here's a clip of the new Acura NSX attempting the same stunt with a little more success.
