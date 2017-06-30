Don't Cross a Double Yellow Line to Pass

In the video we see a rented Ford Mustang EcoBoost enjoying the rural Highway 166 just west of New Cuyama, California. As they go around a blind curve, much to their surprise they see a car, passing a truck that's towing a boat, coming right at them, in their own lane. The center line is a clearly marked, solid double yellow; between that and the complete lack of visibility around the curve, there is absolutely no way that car should have been passing the truck at that spot. Fortunately, the Mustang was able to brake hard and dive off the side of the road to avoid the oncoming car. There was no collision, and despite driving through some bushes, the Mustang suffered no damage.

What is it that causes people to violate the fundamental rules of the road? I've watched enough of Matt Farah's One Take videos to know that Californians will usually move over when it's safe to do so, to allow faster cars to pass—particularly in the canyons. Even if I could excuse crossing the double yellow line, there's no excuse for making an extremely unsafe pass around a blind curve like this one. Had the Mustang driver not been on the ball he may not have been able to react in time to avoid a nasty head-on collision, and likely serious injuries given the speeds they were traveling. The rules of the road exist for a reason. Obey them. And don't be a Yammie Noob.