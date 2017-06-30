Watch This Hayabusa-Engined Drag Quad Spit Fire on the Dyno

You know the old saying—if you build it, they will drag race. Welcome to the incredibly dangerous, incredibly badass world of ATV drag racing, where highly-modified quads go head to head to see who's fastest on both sand and pavement. And to reach those ludicrous speeds, you need an equally-ludicrous powerplant.

Like with cars, quad drag racing follows a basic formula, with lots of room for interpretation: a big engine (motorcycle or snowmobile preferred), a stripped frame, and drag tires. Other than that, there's practically an endless variety of builds, from stock-ish looking machines that retain some of the bodywork from the donor ATV, to this turbo Hayabusa-powered bruiser that looks like something Batman would have ridden in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.