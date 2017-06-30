Watch the 2017 Honda Civic Type R Rip from 0 to 144 MPH
The most powerful Civic in Honda's history is a complete monster.
The Honda Civic Type R is undoubtedly a monster, with 306 horsepower going to the front wheels, a six-speed manual transmission, tunable suspension and throttle response, and many more performance features there for the driver's enjoyment. The sporty Civic is the most powerful Honda Civic to date, and a true engineering marvel. However, we haven't really seen how this puppy pulls until now.
The video below shows a 2017 Honda Civic Type R ripping through the gears until it hits 233 km/h, or 144 miles per hour. As you can tell, the dash is set up to replicate a track car, with shift lights, an emphasis on the tachometer, and a massive digital speedometer. The 7,000 rpm redline reminds owners that are driving a heavily boosted turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder with enough power to launch the Type R to 60 mph in just five seconds flat, according to Car & Driver. Our resident tuner Aaron Brown classifies that as "lit."
As you can see in the video, the Honda Civic Type R has no trouble approaching top speed with the power at hand—and Honda has also done a bang-up job making sure all that power transfers from the engine through the wheels to the pavement below.
- RELATEDWatch This EK9 Civic Type R Attack Tokyo's Infamous 'C1 Loop' Flat OutWatch an EK9 Civic Type R blast the most infamous route in Tokyo street racing.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the New Honda Civic Type R Do a Dyno RunSomeone put their brand new Civic Type R on a dyno this weekend, the results may surprise you.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2017 Honda Civic Type R Breaks the Front-Wheel Drive CurseHonda's newest halo car uses a mixture of magic and madness in the brilliant Type R.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Much Faster Is The 2017 Civic Type R Than A 15-Year-Old Altezza?Can Car Throttle's project Lexus IS200 challenge Honda's turbocharged Civic Type R?READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst 2017 Honda Civic Type R Sells for $200,000There is a good reason to pay that $200,000 price tag.READ NOW