Watch the 2017 Honda Civic Type R Rip from 0 to 144 MPH

The Honda Civic Type R is undoubtedly a monster, with 306 horsepower going to the front wheels, a six-speed manual transmission, tunable suspension and throttle response, and many more performance features there for the driver's enjoyment. The sporty Civic is the most powerful Honda Civic to date, and a true engineering marvel. However, we haven't really seen how this puppy pulls until now.

The video below shows a 2017 Honda Civic Type R ripping through the gears until it hits 233 km/h, or 144 miles per hour. As you can tell, the dash is set up to replicate a track car, with shift lights, an emphasis on the tachometer, and a massive digital speedometer. The 7,000 rpm redline reminds owners that are driving a heavily boosted turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder with enough power to launch the Type R to 60 mph in just five seconds flat, according to Car & Driver. Our resident tuner Aaron Brown classifies that as "lit."

As you can see in the video, the Honda Civic Type R has no trouble approaching top speed with the power at hand—and Honda has also done a bang-up job making sure all that power transfers from the engine through the wheels to the pavement below.