Watch Three Rare Electric Cars Do Their Thing at Goodwood
It's not all gas-and-go at the Festival of Speed—some unusual electric cars made an appearance, too.
So far, 2017 has been a big year for electric cars. With high rates of manufacturer adoption and heavy infrastructure funding, owning an EV is getting easier and easier every day. But it’s not always about saving the environment; sometimes, these electrified works of art are meant to be fun to drive—just ask the team over at Rimac—or even workhorses. Here are three examples of rare EVs that made it out to the track at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.
First, let’s get work out of the way. London Taxi Company (LTC) decided to bring a concept version of its electrified taxi cab, the TX5, out for show. The 300-mile rang commuter showed up in full camo garb to stretch its legs. Possibly unrelated, but still an interesting connection, is the relationship between Volvo and LTC, both of which are owned by parent company Geely. With Volvo looking to implement electrified cars in the near future, as well as its Polestar spinoff going electric, things are looking interesting for the lot.
Next up is the oddity known as the Nissan BladeGlider, likely named for its sleek design and very narrow wheelbase. The concept was brought to life as an agile, zero-emission EV designed for enthusiasts. Some people may call the design bold, while others question its real-world usability off of the track. Judge for yourself after watching it make the rounds.
Saving the best for last brings us to the Renault Zoe e-Sport. Weighing in at less than 3,100 pounds, the Zoe e-Sport can dart from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds and squeezes around 250 miles of range from its 40 kWh battery. Let’s face it: this little hot hatch looks good. It merges futuristic looks with aggressive bodylines. Going around the track makes it look even better.
It can only get better from here, with more manufacturers hopping on board to help pioneer EVs in motorsports. Even Faraday Future brought their FF 91 concept to Pikes Peak to challenge Tesla, the former reigning record holder for quickest production electric car to climb the hill. For now, enjoy being on the ground level to watch all the new and interesting developments.
