Watch Three Rare Electric Cars Do Their Thing at Goodwood

So far, 2017 has been a big year for electric cars. With high rates of manufacturer adoption and heavy infrastructure funding, owning an EV is getting easier and easier every day. But it’s not always about saving the environment; sometimes, these electrified works of art are meant to be fun to drive—just ask the team over at Rimac—or even workhorses. Here are three examples of rare EVs that made it out to the track at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

First, let’s get work out of the way. London Taxi Company (LTC) decided to bring a concept version of its electrified taxi cab, the TX5, out for show. The 300-mile rang commuter showed up in full camo garb to stretch its legs. Possibly unrelated, but still an interesting connection, is the relationship between Volvo and LTC, both of which are owned by parent company Geely. With Volvo looking to implement electrified cars in the near future, as well as its Polestar spinoff going electric, things are looking interesting for the lot.