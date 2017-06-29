Watch A Pregnant Woman Run Over Would-Be Thief in a Walmart Parking Lot

A Walmart parking lot can sometimes feel like a lawless, cursed land, full of alternating moments of terror and ennui. Maybe that's why a 26-year-old pregnant woman decided to take the law into her own hands and run down a man who allegedly tried to break into her Ford Explorer Sport in Asheville, North Carolina yesterday.

According to KXAN, Christine Braswell was walking back to her SUV in the local Walmart parking lot when she saw a man attempting to break into the vehicle. When the man noticed her approaching and ran away, Braswell started to chase him on foot, but being five months pregnant slowed her down a bit. So she did the next best thing, hopping into the driver's seat and running down the would-be thief.

“I chased a little ways then come [sic] back, jumped in the car, throwed [sic] it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair,” Braswell told KXAN.

According to police, the man received minor injuries and was charged with larceny, breaking and entering, and damage to property. Braswell herself was charged with assault, because, well, you're not allowed to try and kill someone for stealing from you, no matter how satisfying it felt at the time.