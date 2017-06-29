Watch a Hellcat-Powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Tear Up a Drag Strip

It's called the "HellhaWK" and it lives up to its name.

By Eric Brandt
True Street Performance

The madmen at True Street Performance in New York have created a monster. They got a little too anxious for the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that’s coming out later this year, so they stuffed a Hellcat-sourced 707 horsepower Hemi V-8 into an all-wheel drive WK Grand Cherokee from the mid-late 2000s. Here it is obliterating a dyno:

It sounds like the HellhaWK happened almost by accident. “We had an extra motor and a donor body we were trying to decide what to do with... and came up with putting them together,” shop owner Jim told Jalopnik. The idea began with a customer asking if they could make a custom Jeep Hellcat, so they put this one together to see how it would turn out. Here's how it turned out.

According to a Facebook post, this beast had an even better run doing 10.5 seconds at 132 mph.

Upgrades other than the engine swap include a Paramount Performance transmission, stronger axles, and a new differential. The transfer case is stock and clearly has no problem handling this much power—at least not yet.

Jim indicated that the cost for a build like this would cost around $40-50,000. Not too bad for an SUV that can hustle the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

So, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to the all-new Trackhawk, and if you really need to get home from the mall in a hurry, True Street Performance is here to help.

MORE TO READ