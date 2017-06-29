Mustang Owner Crashes Into Cake Shop, Gives Fake Phone Number, Leaves

What do you get when you mix a lack of driving experience, a 5.0-liter V-8 American pony car, and a youthful and immature need to show off? A smashed up cake shop, apparently.

Today's Mustang crash video bucks the usual trend in that it doesn't take place at a car meet and that we, unfortunately, don't get to see the actual crash. What we do see, however, is the driver's reaction and attitude towards it all and that, I must say, might even be more infuriating than the actual impact.

We see the Mustang in a state of disarray, side airbags deployed, in front of the heavily damaged storefront of a Nothing Bundt Cakes cake shop. When the man-bunned driver fails to start his car again, he gets out, proclaims to the crowd, "I'm chillin', bro" and appears to document the occasion with his phone. (Perhaps he, ahem, did it for the 'Gram, as it were?) All the while, someone who appears to be the cake store's owner is seen hovering and surveying the damage done to his livelihood, someone who this saint of a Mustang owner refuses to even acknowledge.