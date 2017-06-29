Stop Everything and Watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed's Livestream
Let the sounds of Goodwood echo throughout your office.
It's finally that time of year again: The Goodwood Festival of Speed is upon us. Located in Westhampnett, United Kingdom, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is where all sorts of different automotive marvels come together to strut their stuff and dash up the 1.16-mile hillclimb at breakneck speeds.
Starting today and continuing through Sunday, the Goodwood Festival of Speed elegantly showcases historic and futuristic sports cars, supercars, and even NASCAR stockers. If you haven't already caught my drift, there is a little something for everyone. We at The Drive could go on for ages talking about the different kinds of vehicles racing up the hill, but three highlights of this year's festivities are the Lamborghini Centenario, the Bugatti Chiron and a 20,000-lb Dakar race truck.
But you don't have to take our word for what's happening in England. If you look below, we have attached a YouTube livestream of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Feel free to slack off from work and enjoy this automotive excellence. If your boss asks why you're not working, tell him The Drive said it was okay.
The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Schedule:
Thursday: Moving Motor Show, Supercars & Practice Shootout
Friday: Drift, Ferrari, NASCAR, Supercars, Sportscars
Saturday: GTs, Rally, Shootouts, F1, Pre-war
Sunday: Supercars, F1, Sportscars, GTs, Touring, Shootout
