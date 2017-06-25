Listen To The Alpine A110 For The Next 16 Minutes
Hear the righteous revival of the Alpine A110.
Debuted at Geneva earlier this year, the newly revived Alpine A110 is set to represent France in the battle for expensive-ish, mid-engined sports car supremacy against neighboring European entries such as Porsche's mighty 718 Cayman and the sultry Alfa Romeo 4C. Featuring a design and engineering goal similar to that of the OG A110 from years past, the new A110 represents a long-awaited return to the production car game for the French sports car maker. A lot riding on its handsomely retro shoulders, then.
Now, we get a taste of what Alpine's new coupe will sound like. Actually, it's a bit more than just a taste. Try sixteen minutes of righteously sonorous four-cylinder music, thanks to French YouTube channel Alpine Planet. Put a hold on that podcast and pause your Spotifies 'cause you're gonna wanna hear this.
The Alpine A110 will be powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-pot (mounted in the middle of the car) producing 250 hp, 236 lb-ft of torque, and a proper racket, as we've now learned.
Now for the bad news: this car won't be coming to the US, Alpine tells LeftLane News. Yes, the A110 will be another one of those cars the majority of The Drive's readers will be stuck merely reading and watching videos about—not because of finances, but geography.
A good pair of headphones and the above video on a loop will have to do for now, I guess.
