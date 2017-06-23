Watch How A Wounded Vet Daily-Drives His Porsche 911 With Just His Hands

The Porsche 911 has always been known an extremely versatile sports car one can easily use every day. Nowhere is this more apparent than with Canadian Forces vet and all around cool guy Paul Franklin. You see, Paul lost his legs protecting a Canadian diplomat in Afghanistan, but that hasn't stopped him from buying and thoroughly enjoying his dream car, a 2008 Porsche 997 Carrera 4S. In this case, yes, "thoroughly enjoy" is a euphemism for "daily drive."

In a video by Motormouth Canada, host Zack Spencer gets to ride along with Paul as he talks about his car, how he's able to drive it with just his hands, his story, the Wounded Warriors Canada charity, and his unique experiences being a disabled veteran driving a car that's decidedly atypical of disabled veterans. These include an unfortunate incident stemming from Paul's use of a handicap spot and also how his situation gives him a leg up (sorry) when his two-door German sports car inevitably gets him into a bit of trouble with law enforcement.