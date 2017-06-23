Watch How A Wounded Vet Daily-Drives His Porsche 911 With Just His Hands
Turns out, a disassembled wheelchair can fit in a 997's rear bench.
The Porsche 911 has always been known an extremely versatile sports car one can easily use every day. Nowhere is this more apparent than with Canadian Forces vet and all around cool guy Paul Franklin. You see, Paul lost his legs protecting a Canadian diplomat in Afghanistan, but that hasn't stopped him from buying and thoroughly enjoying his dream car, a 2008 Porsche 997 Carrera 4S. In this case, yes, "thoroughly enjoy" is a euphemism for "daily drive."
In a video by Motormouth Canada, host Zack Spencer gets to ride along with Paul as he talks about his car, how he's able to drive it with just his hands, his story, the Wounded Warriors Canada charity, and his unique experiences being a disabled veteran driving a car that's decidedly atypical of disabled veterans. These include an unfortunate incident stemming from Paul's use of a handicap spot and also how his situation gives him a leg up (sorry) when his two-door German sports car inevitably gets him into a bit of trouble with law enforcement.
The next time someone questions why manufacturers offer sports cars with automatic transmissions, feel free to show them this video.
As for that gorgeous Shelby Cobra replica, Wounded Warriors Canada, in partnership with ADESA, plans to auction it off with all proceeds going to WWC supporting veterans across Canada. It will be part of Vancouver's Luxury and SuperCar Show and Auction scheduled for September 9th and 10th. Click here if you'd like to donate.
