Watch Hennessey's 600-HP VelociRaptor Battle a Stock 2017 F-150 Raptor in a Drag Race

If you're of a certain age, you might remember an old-school PlayStation game called Warpath: Jurassic Park, where players battle against one another using crudely-rendered dinosaurs from the cinematic franchise. It's long since been banished to the 99-cent bins at Best Buy, but seeing Hennessey Performance's 600-horsepower VelociRaptor fight a stock Ford F-150 Raptor in a quarter-mile drag race brings us back to those halcyon days of making giant dinos duke it out mano a mano—or in this case, rueda a rueda.

Admittedly, a paved drag strip isn't exactly the F-150 Raptor's preferred playground, but it makes for an ideal location to show off the impact of the added 150 horsepower brought about via the Hennessey conversion. To boost the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 up to an even 600 ponies and a hearty 622 pound-feet of torque, the Texas-based speed shop upgrades the air flow and turbochargers, pumps up the intercooler, adds a stainless steel catback exhaust, and gives the ECU a tweak. All that adds up to a 0-60 run of 4.2 seconds, according to Hennessey—roughly a full second faster than the stock Raptor.

Which, as it turns out, equates to around an eight-truck length difference after a quarter-mile of full-throttle blast.