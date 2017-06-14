Le Mans Is All About Watching This Driver Try to Repair the DeltaWing

The DeltaWing took heavy damage, but the engine still worked. If the car could get back to the pits, it could be tended to by the crew. The pit entrance is just up the road from where the crash happened.

But Le Mans has its own rules. The car must make it back to the pits under its own power. The driver can work on the car, but they must stay within a certain distance of the car, maybe 10 or 15 feet if they exit the cockpit. If they wander too far, the car is considered retired.

Once the DeltaWing was pushed safely behind a break in the wall, something amazing happened. The driver, Satoshi Motoyama, got to work on the car. Some of the mechanics came over to an area next to where the car was. Separated by a chainlink fence, the crew tried to talk their driver through some repairs to get the car moving again.

Complicating matters was that Motoyama spoke Japanese and the mechanics did not. The crew would explain something and another team member would then translate it for Motoyama. The crew was also able to pass a few small tools through the fence for him to use. Given the complexity of modern race cars, a couple of wrenches isn't going to get much done.

After two hours of working on the car, Motoyama and the crew came to the heartbreaking realization that their day was over. Motoyama was crying while the crew tried to embrace him through the holes in the chain link.