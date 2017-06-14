Heart-Stopping Dashcam Video Shows a Ram 2500 Driving the Wrong Way on an Interstate

Remaining alert while driving is critical for obvious reasons, but this video below really drives the point home. The clip starts off with a seemingly normal night drive—when all of a sudden, the pickup in front of the Hyundai Sonata swerves to the right to avoid a massive Ram 2500 barreling down Interstate 215 southbound in the wrong direction. The truck slams into the passenger side front quarter panel of the car, before continuing on its path of destruction.

Fortunately, the driver of the Hyundai Sonata did not suffer any injuries, when he could have easily been killed; the height and weight of the truck could have caused to Sonata to go under the truck. From the looks of the video, the pickup was traveling at least 50 miles per hour; we can assume the Hyundai is doing the same, as it's on an interstate. Regardless of whether or not the occupants survived a head-on-collision, the rapid deceleration would cause massive strain on one's vital organs.

According to the video and comments, the Ram 2500 became inoperable after the collision and the driver fled the scene. The Drive tried looking for further information on the incident, but were unable to obtain more at this time. If you know more about this, please let us know in the comments below.