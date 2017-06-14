Take a 360-Degree Ride Around Le Mans in a Porsche 919 LMP1 Race Car

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is almost here. Soon, dozens of endurance racers will be tirelessly making their way around the 8.4-mile Circuit de la Sarthe in an attempt to win one of the most historic races in the world. To get you hyped up for the big event, Porsche has put together a 360-degree video from the cockpit of the automaker's race-winning 919 Hybrid LMP1 car.

The driver at the wheel in this clip is German racer Marc Lieb—one of the drivers from the race winning team in 2016. In addition to helping his team come in first last year, the 36-year-old driver has raced at Le Mans 10 other times, and has also competed successfully at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, among other things.

The Porsche 919 LMP1 is an electric-hybrid race car with a turbocharged V-4 engine. With the gas and electric powerplants combined, the car can put out around 900 horsepower, according to Porsche. That power, combined with the car's downforce, makes for an extremely competitive endurance race car...and a very entertaining video hot lap.