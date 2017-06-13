Watch the Car Bros Spoof The Fast and the Furious in 'The Final Race'
From racing a train to an excessive number of gear changes, all the elements are there.
It's so easy to make fun of the Fast & Furious movies. The way it takes five minutes to do a ten-second quarter mile with about thirty upshifts has been lampooned by just about everyone. But now that Car Bros just delivered their take on these street racing tropes, it's safe to say they've created one of the better Furious send-ups we've seen.
Though it features a Ford Mustang and Subaru WRX STI instead of a Dodge Charger and Toyota Supra, all of Brian O'Conner and Dom Toretto's tropes are there and spoofed in hilarious fashion. They mimic the angles and pans of the original movies well. My favorite part is the numerous manual gear changes of the Mustang's automatic transmission. Even a train gets in on the drag racing action, complete with unnecessary gear changes of its own.
The special effects are intentionally so bad, they're good, in a classic Doctor Who kind of way. And the final shot had me crying—though out of sadness or laughter, I'm not sure.
This is just the latest of a number of spoofs Car Bros has done. Last year's "Gympkhana" was hilarious too, with a Honda Civic wagon making all the wrong moves and noises throughout the Ken Block parody. But "The Last Race" is probably their funniest work yet, and we hope to see more insanity from them in the future.
