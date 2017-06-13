Take A Tour Behind The Scenes of Gran Turismo at Polyphony's Offices

As part of this week's E3 video game media bonanza, the people behind the upcoming Gran Turismo Sport are giving fans a brief look into developer Polyphony Digital's studio in Tokyo. It's essentially a Japanese counterpart to Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10's offices in Seattle—which The Drive's own A.J. Baime got familiar with a couple of years ago.

Gran Turismo series creator Kazunori Yamauchi starts the video off by reflecting on what it was like birthing the very first GT game on PS1 back in 1997—arguably the grandfather of console racing games as we know them today. He goes on to talk about what kind of company he wanted to head and the irreplaceable and unique nature of every one of Polyphony's 200 employees.

Viewers get a glimpse of PD's parking lot (including the car Yamauchi-san himself decided to take to work that day), the development bullpen, the studio's highly-decorated trophy cases, and Kazunori's own office. We also get to see the studio's decked-out and swanky-looking "play area" built for, ahem, quality assurance purposes.

As a final treat for GT fanatics, the tour closes with Yamauchi-san laying down a pitch-perfect rendition of his game franchise's piano theme music on his in-office keyboard. Renowned video game developer, professional race car driver, and talented musician? Does this guy cook for a Michelin-starred restaurant he's not telling us about as well?

Gran Turismo Sport is scheduled to land on PS4 sometime this fall.