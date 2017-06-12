Watch James Glickenhaus's SCG 003C Blitz the Nurburgring in 6:33

Nurburgring lap records have been changing hands lately more than your nephew's fidget spinner. Manufacturers like Porsche and Lamborghini have been vowing for the production car title in recent years and creating plenty of headlines in the process—but Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus could have them beat with the SCG 003C.

Given the fact that the 003C isn't a production car, many will fuss about that statement—but hear me out. Jim Glickenhaus's brainchild just lapped the Nurburgring in 6:33 with only 500 horsepower compared to the Huracan Performante's 631 and the 918 Spyder's 887 ponies, all thanks to chassis and suspension tuning.

The GT3-spec racer suffers a 250-horsepower deficit when compared to its road-going SCG 003S companion, but despite the massive gap in engine output, it still performs like a champ. SCG is yet to claim an official 'Ring laptime yet for the road-going version, but expect it to rank in eerily close to that of the full-bore race car. Glickenhaus claims that it could perform a 6:30—on street tires. Ambitious? Certainly. Possible? Perhaps.

If the SCG 003S breaks the production car lap record, the big boys from Stuttgart and Sant'Agata Bolognese may not be so happy. Either way, we're anxious to see the car make a run at it,