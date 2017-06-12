3 Occupants Ejected from Car in Horrific Crash Miraculously Survive
This should serve as another reminder to always wear your seatbelt.
I feel like a broken record saying this, but please, wear your seatbelt. There is zero justifiable reason not to wear your seatbelt, unless you are an ice road trucker. They save your life by ensuring you stay inside the steel cage that is designed to protect you in the event of a crash. Still, the CDC claims one in seven people don't wear one, for reasons I don't understand.
People can argue all they want that a seatbelt inhibits them from moving around the cabin to avoid crush points or compartment intrusion. I will remind them that the likelihood they have the reflexes and wherewithal to do so is so extremely slim that they are always better off wearing a seatbelt. Still, countless people opt not to wear it because they feel it isn't cool or comfortable...yup, I've heard both excuses. Whatever your excuse may be, I am going to disagree with your decision.
If you watch the video below, you'll see why. In the clip, several occupants are ejected from a vehicle when it comes in contact with a median. One party is ejected approximately 40 yards, flying across several lanes of traffic and right in front of a semi-truck. Fortunately, the truck was able to stop in time and the person did not become a pancake.
According to reports, all occupants (well, former occupants) lived, but that does not make this issue any less serious. Even if some people miraculously survive an ejection from a vehicle, they can suffer other complications, like prolonged internal bleeding, swelling of the organs or brain, and dozens of other trauma-related conditions that could lead to death several days later.
If you aren't convinced to wear a seatbelt by this video, go to YouTube and type in "crash ejection." You'll be greeted with plenty of reality checks. Or, if you're too lazy for that (hey, if you're not wearing a seatbelt, you might be), just watch this second video, instead.
