Watch This 950-Horsepower BMW E39 M5 Rip Through the Half Mile

The iconic BMW E39 M5 has been a fan favorite among European sports car enthusiasts since it came out in in 1999. Once the E39 generation was terminated in 2003, the car seemed to grow even more in popularity, and the resale price quickly shot up. In stock form, the E39 BMW M5 was powered by a 4.9-liter V-8 making 394 horsepower. The transmission was a six-speed manual that allowed drivers to launch their high-performance sedan from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. This BMW M5's top speed was electronically limited to 155 miles per hour, but various reports indicate a true top speed of 186 mph.

However, the video below confirms that both those top speed numbers can become quickly irrelevant with a little wrenching. This particular BMW E39 M5 has made the rounds in the Internet for its 950-horsepower supercharged setup and mind-boggling drag times. In the video, which was filmed at Berlin, Germany's Race 1000, you can see the supercharged BMW M5 achieve a top speed of 168.98 mph before crossing the half mile mark. Consider this a good counter-argument to anyone who says the E39 M5 doesn't need any more power.