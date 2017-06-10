Watch This Seemingly Simple Parking Job Go Very Downhill

We all know some pretty bad drivers, but likely none as bad as the one seen in today's zany internet video. This clip depicts one woman's attempt at parking her white Kia Rio sedan into a simple parking spot... and failing, very, very badly.

At least I think that's a spot. Yes, it's adjacent to a white line, but it also somewhat protrudes into the pathway of any other cars looking to enter the lot. You know what, let's just say it is. This Kia driver has enough ridicule coming her way as it is.

The parking "spot" she's chosen has no other cars, walls, or obstructions in at least three out of the four surrounding sides, according to what the camera can see. The easiest spot in the world, right? Just slide on in, turn the car off, and leave. Turns out, those last two steps proved to be a challenge for this talented Rio owner.