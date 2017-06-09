Will the Porsche 911 Turbo Replace the Ford Mustang as the King of Car Meet Crashes?

For years automotive outlets (including The Drive) have given the Ford Mustang—as well as Mustang owners—a bad rap for the sloppy manner in which many of them leave car meets. To be fair, there is an overabundance of videos circulating the Internet of Mustangs getting on the throttle a little too early and throwing the car into a curb, a crowd, a flock of chickens...pretty much anything.

Although we have been graced with a few other vehicles getting sideways and into a curb, we haven't really seen anything from Porsche—until now. In the video below, you see a modified Porsche 911 Turbo exit a parking lot and get on the gas a little too early, spinning its wheels and nearly going into the grass (and a ditch). Before modifications, this generation Porsche 911 Turbo made 480 horsepower from a turbocharged 3.6-liter six-cylinder—but we can only assume this one is making north of 500 horsepower from the turbo noise alone.

Alone, this may just seem like another example of the 911's ass-happy handling characteristics. But combined with the recent video of another Porsche 911 Turbo losing control, we can't help but wonder: Is the Porsche 911 going to be the next Ford Mustang of car meets? Are car enthusiasts going to start trembling when the see a Mustang getting ready to leave? Will we have to refer to the Porsche 911 as "He who must not be named."

Probably not. But we always want to be ahead of the trend, so we'll be keeping an eye on this.

Whatever the case may be, The Drive encourages 911 and Mustang owners to not drive beyond their capabilities.