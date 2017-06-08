Watch This Aston Martin Vulcan Shred Its Tires Doing a Massive Burnout
Nothing like a $2.3 million burnout, baby.
The Aston Martin Vulcan is a track-only monster producing 820 horsepower from a 7.0-liter naturally-aspirated V-12. The hypercar is worth an insane $2.3 million and can shred its tires in seconds. Only 24 examples of the ultra-exclusive car were produced in the world, so it is a true privilege to see one in the wild—never mind seeing it go full throttle with tires blazing at the beginning of a hill climb.
As you can see in the video below, the owner of this Aston Martin Vulcan was not afraid to see it roar to life and shred a set of tires as it does a massive burnout. Once the tires are nice and gooey, the Vulcan proceeds to go half throttle up the famous Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb in Worcestershire, England.
The Aston Martin Vulcan weighs only 2,980 pounds and directs power to the wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox. Unfortunately, performance numbers have not been officially released on the Vulcan...but it shouldn't be a secret or a surprise to see this Aston is a horizontal rocket ship.
