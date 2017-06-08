The Upcoming Range Rover Velar SVR Makes a Monstrous Roar at the 'Ring

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is a large, loud, and luxurious ride that many lust over. Now that the Range Rover Velar is entering the game, it is only naturally for Land Rover's SVO division to start working on a SVR version. The smaller Range Rover already wears a sporty look, but we can only assume the SVR version will be far more ridiculous. Improved aerodynamics, wheels, brakes, suspension—and of course, more power—should make the Velar SVR one mean track-spec SUV.

In the video below, you can see the upcoming Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR bombing around the Nurburgring at a high rate of speed. If you opt to have your volume on (which you should), you will hear what is almost certainly a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 roaring out of the quad-tip exhaust. It has yet to be confirmed, but the power will most likely be similar to the Ranger Rover Sport SVR's 543 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. This should launch the Velar SVR from 0 to 62 mph in the low four-second range, as that is where the Range Rover Sport SVR currently sits.

Sadly, information is a little sparse at this time...but we will be sure to keep you posted on any further developments.