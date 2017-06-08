Take a Tour of the Ford GT Plant With Forza Boss Alan Hartman

Alan Hartman has a Ford GT on order. To answer the gas station inquiries of "What do you do for a living?" he'll soon be inundated with ahead of time, Alan heads up a medium-sized Microsoft subsidiary called Turn 10. Their most notable product: a little video game franchise known as Forza Motorsport. Guess having the GT on the cover of your latest work project gives you a leg up on Ford's only-if-you're-worthy application process.

Luckily for us, Turn 10 has been documenting the key steps of Hartman's pre-Ford-GT-ownership procedure—the most recent of which takes us into the plant that puts the 647 horsepower American supercar together. Alan, along with Forza vehicle art director Gabe Garcia, traveled to Multimatic in Markham, Ontario (located just 30 minutes north of this humble author's hometown of Toronto) and got to witness exactly what goes into assembling, painting, and water testing one of the most-hyped supercars in recent memory. We, meanwhile, get to witness an upstanding Microsoft exec shamelessly geek out (let's be real, we all would too) and reveal the color scheme he's selected with the help of the Forza community to grace his particular GT—a car they say will have a parking spot in the lobby at Turn 10 Studios.

Hartman and his team are expected to unveil Forza Motorsport 7 at E3 early next week. If that game does well enough, perhaps Alan will put its cover car on his shopping list as well.