Watch an Illinois Man Dive Into a Runaway Car to Save a Man Having a Seizure
The amazing act of heroism was caught on a Dixon, Illinois Police Department dashcam.
It isn't very often that you get the chance to do something heroic—but when the time comes, you hope you are ready. Apparently Dixon, Illinois resident Randy Tompkins was ready to assist a total stranger when the time came, going full Dukes of Hazzard to help prevent an accident.
As you can see on this Dixon Police Department cruiser dashcam, a Dixon resident was in distress and unable to operate his Honda Accord. According to the Police Department's Facebook page, the Accord driver was suffering from a seizure at the time of the June 2nd incident, a situation brought to the officer's attention when the Honda blew through a red light and proceed down the wrong way on a busy avenue.
Randy Tompkins was traveling in the opposite direction with his GMC Sierra when he noticed something was wrong with the driver. Since Tompkins has a different vantage point than the officers, he was able to quickly determine this was no traffic violation, but rather, a medical emergency. Tompkins quickly sprang into action, reversing his vehicle out of the Honda's path, putting it in park, sprinting to the Accord and diving in through the passenger-side window.
Tompkins was able to throw the car into park and bring it to a safe stop. He then opened the car door for the approaching officers, so they could assess the patient and call on Dixon City Fire for help.
