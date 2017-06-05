Experience a Nissan GT-R Meet-Up Like None Other in This Video

No matter what kind of car enthusiast you are, you need to scratch "Go to a supercar meet" off of your checklist. These monthly (and sometimes weekly) gatherings are a staple of car culture, and are opportunities to get up close and personal with some of the fastest and most expensive cars on the market. The R35 Nissan Skyline GT-R is abundant at many of these events—not surprising, as it has a massive cult following all across the United States. However, if you want to see some great performance cars but don't want to deal with the drama at your local Cars & Coffee, Australia might have the remedy for all your Nissan needs.

The Nitto Performance Engineering GT-R Festival is the first of hopefully many GT-R festivals in Sydney. It was organized primarily by Nitto and garnered sponsorship from Nissan Nismo, as well as support from Australia's best car clubs and tuning companies. Because of all of this help, Nitto says the event had an enormous turnout. This isn't some simple parking lot meet either; the event took place at Sydney Dragway and featured drag racing, dozens of sponsor stands, a DJ, and a diverse group of cars—all GT-Rs, of course.

In the video, you can see everything from vintage Hakosuka GT-Rs to the latest record-breaking drag monster. The sheer amount of R34s in the video alone is enough to make any American JDM fan jealous. Even cooler: One of the cars set a new record for the fastest Street GT-R in a quarter mile.

We'll have to wait till next year to see how the festival grows, but rest assured, Nitto seems to intends for it to be even more massive next year.