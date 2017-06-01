Let Monster Tajima Throwback Footage Get You Excited for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Nobuhriro "Monster" Tajima is one of the most recognizable names amongst the hill-racers of central Colorado. His power-crazed twin-engined Suzuki Escudo screamed up Pikes Peak year in and year out during the 1990s, and with this year's race quickly approaching, we can't help but think back to the Japanese hero's prime. This video shows just how much of a madman Tajima really was—and more than anything, it makes us miss the gritty days of the dirt road hillclimb.

With one Suzuki G16A in the front and one in the back, the 900-plus horsepower Escudo was driven by all four wheels and consistently found the podium throughout its tenure. It featured the coveted power to weight ratio of one kilogram per horsepower, and with Tajima behind the wheel, it was a world-beater. Though Rod Millen and Ari Vatanen gave him a run for his money, the kamikaze-style driver sliced Pikes Peak with more pantomime and panache than most.

Tajima has since gone on to win the race on multiple occasions, and he even set the unlimited class record in 2011 at the ripe old age of 61. Few will be able to bring the style like he has—and thanks to that, he'll be remembered for his 20-year-long stint with the Suzuki team.

So take a moment and watch as Tajima pilots his Escudo through the hills back in the Nineties, slinging rocks and spitting flames like we wish we could.