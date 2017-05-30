Watch F1 Drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo Race Aston Martins Towing Campers

Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo spend most of their time racing F1 cars for Red Bull, but on occasion, they get to step into something a little less streamlined. In the video below, we see both F1 drivers barreling around Austria's Red Bull Ring in Aston Martin Vanquishes.

However, the F1 drivers aren't piloting your regular Vanquishes. In this case, both cars are towing 800-kilogram (1,760-pound) campers behind them. Verstappen is driving an Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante, while Ricciardo is driving an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante. Even though Verstappen's Vanquish S Volante has 603 horsepower—27 more ponies than Ricciardo's Vanquish Volante—both sports cars rip across the track with equal tire-shredding fury.

Amazingly, both drivers are able to stay on the track while the campers yank their cars in every direction. Max even manages to powerslide through a turn while having the camper hanging back there. This video may serve near-to-no purpose (besides pure entertainment value, of course), but it does serve as a great demonstration of both drivers incredible abilities behind the wheel. Most of us would probably fly off the track within the first ten seconds if we were forced to try and tackle this challenge.