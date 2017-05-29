Watch This BMW 5 Series Get Busted While Drifting a Roundabout

Daniel had just left work one early Sunday morning after working an overnight shift. It was a wet morning and he was driving his 1992 BMW 520i around his quiet neighborhood streets when he came across a roundabout. What does any young car-crazed person do while in a rear-wheel-drive car in this circumstance? Well, if you're Daniel, you drift away.

The Drive spoke with him after the incident, and he gave us a rundown of the events.

He ripped through second gear while maintaining a drift around the circle. The E34 equipped with an open differential one-wheel-peeled around until it came time to exit and continue on its journey. Daniel signaled his left turn and exited...only to be immediately lit up by a police officer, who was just entering the roundabout himself.