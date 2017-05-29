Watch a V-8 Mazda Miata Burst Into Flames After Burnout Gone Wrong

During a burnout competition at Virginia International Raceway's HyperFest last weekend, one owner of an apparently V-8-swapped first-generation Mazda Miata bit off a little more tire shredding than his car could chew, judging by the video evidence below. With his Mazda inside the dedicated burnout box (a staple feature of any automotive event worth its salt), the owner positions his car right up against the concrete barrier in front of him and, presumably, stomps on the throttle.

Credit where it's due, the ensuing burnout is pretty sick...but it's soon cut short as the transmission gives out with a bang and the little Mazda promptly sets itself ablaze. The real comedic value here, however, is probably the reaction of both HyperFest staff and the burning Miata's owner.