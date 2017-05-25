Watch The Upcoming All-Wheel-Drive 2018 BMW M5 Go Drifting

The new BMW F90 M5 has been creating a lot of attention in the automotive community—and for good reason. The upcoming 2018 model will be the first BMW to ever incorporate the M xDrive system, allowing some of the car's 600 horsepower to go to the front wheels.

Although certain members of the BMW may be skeptical of an AWD M5, the company has assured prospective buyers that five different drive modes will allow drivers to find the right experience for them. Under normal driving conditions the BMW M5 will be slightly rear-wheel bias, but as you move into more aggressive modes additional power is diverted to the rear wheels.

There's also a straight RWD mode for more tail-happy antics (and burnouts), but as the video shows, drivers will also be able to partake in a controlled drift with varying amounts of power still going to the front wheels.

According to BMW, the 2018 M5 will achieve 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds thanks to the 600 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The BMW M5 will not be available in a manual transmission; instead, it will come equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission.