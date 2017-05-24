Watch the Goodwood Lap Record-Holder Overtake 14 Cars in a 1977 BMW 530i

Not to be confused with the Festival of Speed, the annual Goodwood Member's Meeting is a weekend of classic racing around the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit in England. It's known as one of the only places in the world where you can still see priceless cars like the Ferrari 250 GTO going wheel-to-wheel on a track like God intended. But it's also one of the best venues for vintage touring car action, as seen in this awesome onboard footage showing a 1977 BMW 530i bobbing and weaving its way through the grid earlier this year.

The Gerry Marshall Trophy race showcases Group I touring cars from the late seventies and early eighties. Everything from Alfa Romeos and Chevrolet Camaros to Minis and Mazdas hit the track together in one of the weekend's most popular events. Notable entries at this year's 75th Member's Meeting included a Vauxhall Magnum DTV that Gerry Marshall himself drove to a class victory in the 1977 Spa 24 Hours, and this BMW 530i piloted by current circuit record-holder Nick Padmore.

This clip comes from the first leg of the two-part race, showing Padmore recovering from a balky last-place start to carve up the competition by overtaking 14 cars in just three laps. Enjoy the sights and sounds of a true master at work: