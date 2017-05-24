The Hoonigan Garage Modifies Three Fiat 124 Spider Abarths For #Hooniganswanted 

In the most recent installment of The Hoonigan's Daily Transmission, the team took delivery of three 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarths and gave them the aftermarket treatment for an upcoming event. The Fiat 124 Spider Abarth already has a sporty exhaust, Bilstein suspension and a 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo engine making 164 horsepower, plus several other modifications that give it that sporty feel customers desire.

Still, the boys and girls at the Hoonigan garage felt the Fiat 124 Spider Abarths could use a more aggressive look and sound—as is expected from the rowdy bunch. So the group split off into three separate teams to give three Fiat 124 Spider Abarths upgrades to the wheels, tires, and suspension.

New exhaust systems were provided by Magnaflow, wheels were provided by Fifteen52, tires by Kumho, and new coilovers from KW Suspension. When all was said and done, the Spider Abarths sported a lower, tighter suspension setup and a meaner exhaust note.

Next week the three convertibles will be hooned at the garage before making their way to Bondurant in Chandler, Arizona for some head to head racing for a seat in the #Hooniganswanted female rally driver competition. The winner will get to race for Hoonigan and Fiat in a 400 horsepower Fiat 124 Spider Abarth equipped with a 6-speed pneumatic sequential gearbox this summer.