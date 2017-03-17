Here's Why We Bought a $2,000 E30 BMW 325is
Can we take a clapped-out classic sports sedan from the 1980s and make it rally, race, and climb a mountain?
By Mike SpinelliMarch 17, 2017
What if we took an old, cheap BMW, tweaked it a bit, and then made it do as many motorsports events, both on- and off-road, as we could without spending "real racecar" money? What if, indeed.
This week on AFTER/DRIVE, shot on location at Broken Motorsports, Ryan Symancek, host and producer of new miniseries on The/DRIVE, /BORN A CAR, talks about buying a $2,000 BMW. We also discuss plans to see if the rough-but-willing 1988 325is can be modified to compete in grassroots motorsports events.
/BORN A CAR premieres on TheDrive.com, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
