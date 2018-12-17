A Vinyl Wrap Turned This Bride's Mazda Miata Into Her 'Something Blue'
How do you liven up a 20-year-old NA-generation MX-5? Throw a nice matte wrap over its dated white paint.
Editor's note: Ahead of her wedding last October, supervising producer Cait Knoll received something of an unusual gift: her soon-to-be parents-in-law's first-generation, low-mileage Mazda Miata. It had been well-loved and cared-for over the last two decades, and was mechanically sound, but as with any car made more than 20 years ago, some parts of it looked better than others. The color of the beige interior was timeless; the white paint (with matching white wheels), well a little less so. Great for Radwood, less so for Maplewood.
So when the folks at 3M emailed us asking if we were interested in wrapping a car with one of their new vinyl wraps, we realized it might make for something in the way of a nice wedding gift for Cait and her new bride Kelli. We figured, hey, they can drop the car off before the wedding, and boom, it'll be ready when they get back from their honeymoon.
Unfortunately, as anyone who's ever gotten married can tell you, there's never enough time to get everything done in the lead-up to the big day—not least drive an NA Miata out to the depths of Brownsville, Brooklyn, where 3M's installer DTM Signs and Truck Wraps was located. Cait wound up only being able to make it out there after the whole wedding celebration was in the rear view mirror. The end result, though, was still the same: Cait and Kelli finally managed to get their "something blue" Mazda Miata wrapped and ready for them before the snow flew, and it now lives with them and their dog Oscar in New Jersey.
- RELATED2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Review: A Pinch More Power Only Makes the Sauce SweeterMazda's fourth-generation MX-5 picks up a new engine, among other updates—but it's the MX-5 RF's folding hard top that still dominates the conversation.READ NOW
- RELATEDMazda Will Restore NA Miatas in JapanThe automaker is also reproducing original parts for the iconic roadster.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Trades in Collection of First Generation Toyota MR2s to Buy Mazda MiataThe once-in-a-lifetime trade-in contained one first-generation MR2 for every year of production.READ NOW
- RELATEDCalifornia Dreaming: Exploring the Best of SoCal in the 2019 Mazda MX-5Two days, 600 miles, one sunscreen bottle, and endless headroom.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Closer We Looked at Our Old Mazda Miata, the More Problems We FoundImportant lesson: With a car this far past its model year, you don't repair things, you replace them.READ NOW