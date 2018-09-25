Sitting Down to Shoot the Bull with 5-Time IndyCar Champ Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon may not be great at concealing a laugh, but he’s only the second driver in series historyt to score five IndyCar championships. (The first was the legendary A.J. Foyt, who went on to collect seven of his own.) The Australia-born New Zealander stopped by The Drive garage recentky to talk about his latest winning IndyCar season, his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, how his driving style meshed with IndyCar's newest chassis design, and his recent test of the new IndyCar prototype windscreen.

He also opened up about training for his appearance on the TV show American Ninja Warrior, and the filming of Born Racer, a new documentary that followed his 2017 IndyCar season, including a terrifying crash during the Indianapolis 500.

They may call Dixon “The Iceman” for his unflappably cool demeanor on track, but it’s always a good time when he stops by The Drive. Check out our interview with Dixon in the video above.