Driving the Superformance 1963 Corvette Grand Sport Replica: The Legend of Zora Lives On

Here's one that really got away: the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. If you're a believer in the multiverse, then there exists a world where General Motors didn't foolishly prohibit factory support of motorsports during the go-go Sixties, Corvette daddy Zora Arkus-Duntov wasn't forced to stop his secretive study in lightweight speed, and the Grand Sport's on-track dominance heralded a new era that made both the Corvette and Chevrolet household names for racing fans. We bet that universe has a mid-engined version already.

Unfortunately, our reality is a little different. General Motors did impose an official corporate ban on supporting racing until the 1970s as it sought to avoid attracting attention from the feds. The 1963 Corvette Grand Sport project, designed to go toe-to-toe with Ford's Shelby Cobra on the track, was killed off after just five examples had been built when the suits caught wind of Arkus-Duntov's antics. And though the Corvette still raced on some pretty big stages without GM's official blessing, the company sat on the sidelines as Ford and Ferrari slugged it out like gladiators at the 24 Hours of Le Mans later that decade.