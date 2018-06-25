Classic Car Studio's 1953 Ford F100 Restomod, Driven: The Fancy Muscle Truck Grandpa Never Had

Restomod. Hot rod. Custom. Whatever you want to call it, this F100 fits square into the tradition of taking an old vehicle and jacking it up to today’s speedy standards. Think an AMC Javelin AMX with a 1,400 Hellcat motor, or a $300,000 Jeep Wagoneer. With an explosive aftermarket and new technologies like 3-D scanning and printing, it’s easier than ever to turn a car into a time machine. But it still helps to have an outfit like Classic Car Studio involved to do the heavy lifting.

Who among us hasn’t wished to travel back in time and relive the past? In life, fat chance. But with cars...well, with projects like this 1953 Ford F100—which melds the old-school ethos of the original with a heavy duty truck-load of modern performance parts—your nostalgic dreams can become as real as you want them to be. This former farm truck proves you can go home again, and the drive once you get there is better than you remembered.

The St. Louis, Missouri-based shop has been around for over a decade, but it’s busier than ever these days with a bustling business centered on these restomod builds and a TV show on Velocity called Speed is the New Black. This F100 was actually the subject of the show’s pilot episode last year—the second season premiered on June 13—but it still holds a special spot as the one that kicked everything off. And I was able to drive it.

From a 1953 Ford F100 to a...1953 Ford F100

How does one turn an old jalopy into a drool-worthy cruiser? For Classic Car Studio, the approach can be summarized as follows: take one 1953 Ford F100, strip it down to the bare cab, toss it into an orgy of new parts, and say See you on the other side, champ. Literally every single nut and bolt on the truck has been replaced. As Fifties fabulous as it looks, most of that beautiful, curvaceous body is made up of replacement metal panels by LMC truck.

Under the hood, the O.G. flathead V-8 has been swapped for a Ford Racing Boss 302 engine tuned to about 345 horsepower, which is connected to a Bowler-Tremec TKO 500 five-speed manual transmission. The whole shebang rides on a brand new TCI chassis, RideTech shocks, and 20-inch bronze HRBB wheels.