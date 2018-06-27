Watch Pro Driver Ariel Biggs Hit the Track in the Classic Recreations Shelby GT350CR
This restomod Mustang attacks the Thermal Club in the capable hands of Midget racer Biggs.
Finding a true race car driver who can understand and communicate with the vehicle they're driving is like switching to racing slicks when you've been driving on winter-weather tires: You didn't know what you were missing until you found it. So finding one with the chops to talk about something like an old-school Ford Mustang with confidence and clarity on camera while simultaneous muscling the car around the Thermal Club, the private members-only racetrack in California, is about as rare as hen's teeth.
Luckily for me (and now, for you), Midget racer and certified badass Ariel Biggs is exactly that kind of racing driver.
Even better, I recently had the chance to ride with Biggs during an event at the Thermal Club when she was driving a Classic Recreations Shelby GT350 Ford Mustang, a resto-mod that combines 21st Century expertise and tech with 1960s style to make a rolling piece of art. It's a car that has the sex appeal of a musclebound all-American football player. It's big, beefy, and very, very loud. And Biggs, clearly, knows how to handle it.
So sit back and watch as Biggs and I talk about the car we’re putting through its paces, as well as about her experience as a USAC Midget racing driver...all, of course, while muscling that awesome Classic Recreations Mustang GT350CR around the track.
- RELATEDVaughn Gittin Jr. Shows The Drive's Resident Road Racer a Good Time in a 2018 Ford Mustang RTRNitto Tire throws a party with Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chelsea DeNofa, and a whole lot of vaporized rubber.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350: Aerodynamic Features Straight from the GT500Ford Performance worked with FIA WEC Driver Billy Johnson and Michelin to build the perfect car for both street and track.READ NOW
- RELATEDClassic Car Studio's 1953 Ford F100 Restomod, Driven: The Fancy Muscle Truck Grandpa Never HadAs close to an honest-to-God performance pickup from 1953 as you're ever likely to see.READ NOW
- RELATEDShelby Will Build 10 More '67 Ford Mustang GT500 Super SnakesShelby's original GT500 Super Snake never went beyond the prototype stage, but the Super Snake will finally see super limited production of 10 units.READ NOW
- RELATEDCarroll Shelby's Private Collection of Automobiles Heads to AuctionNearly a century of automotive history is represented through Carroll Shelby's 20 personal vehicles.READ NOW