The Master Detailer at Jay Leno's Garage Shows Us How to Clean a Car Right

So if you've got one of the world's most well-known car collections—an immense, eclectic lot that also serves as a centerpiece for your TV show —and you're determined to actually enjoy it, how do you keep everything in concours shape? For Leno, the answer was to create his own line of car cleaning and detailing products, developed in-house in-garage and used on his own prized vehicles. Not a bad endorsement.

Usually, celebrity-branded products are just another opportunity to capitalize on a famous face. And while the logo for Jay Leno's Garage Advanced Vehicle Care does indeed feature an outline of his mighty mandible, there's a lot more to it than that. With such a varied collection, Leno and his team tried every cleaning compound under the sun as they worked to maintain over a hundred years of automotive history. A lot of trial and error led to one conclusion: If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.

That might sound unfair to the rest of the $20 billion car wash industry, but consider the roots of Leno's scrubbing business. Co-founders Chris Walters and Jeremy Porrazzo were working as Leno's head detailers after running a cleaning chemical supply company and supplying the garage with their products. They knew the science and how to mix their own compounds; with Leno's blessing and supervision, the pair developed a new line of soaps, polishes, and cleaners from the molecule up, and began bottling and selling them through the garage's website.

It's certainly no cash grab. As Walters pointed out before we got down to brass tacks with a 2002 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG, Leno certainly doesn't need the money, and he's busy enough with his TV show and comedy appearances. Like the rest of the comedian's post-Tonight Show life, it's the definition of a passion project. When the company launched in late 2016, Leno himself joked that funding the development and testing all the products himself was the "stupid way" to make an easy buck.