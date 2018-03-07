We Ride Along with Pro Racer Rhys Millen for a Drift-Filled Lap in the BMW M4

I'm staring straight ahead, my eyes tracking the curves and contours of the road ahead, when suddenly it disappears. Usually, not a good sign. But before I can process this unfortunate development, my brain recognizes that we're still moving in the correct direction—our BMW M4 is only pointing at the wall. So I turn my head to look out the passenger window, admiring the unobstructed view of the long straight as pro racer Rhys Millen slides us out of the turn.

There aren't too many people in the world who can decelerate from 140 mph into a precision drift around a blind corner, and there are even fewer who are controlled enough to put you at ease while doing so. But that's exactly why I ended up at the Thermal Club outside Palm Springs, California this week—because Rhys Millen is one of the best all-around drivers out there, and Pennzoil wanted to prove that the drama in its latest performance car film wasn't just Hollywood magic.

Pennzoil has been teaming up with its various automaker friends to produce these short movies (it's fair to call them ads, but also, they're great fun) showcasing various hi-po cars being wrung out by Millen. Last year it was the Dodge Demon drifting around downtown Pittsburgh; this year, it's Escaping the Ring featuring a 460-horsepower BMW M4 CS, the legendary Nurburgring, and lots and lots of ruined rear tires.

The M4 CS is the track-focused alter ego of the "regular" M4, with a power boost, a carbon fiber addiction, and a serious anger problem. The twin-turbo straight-six engine's bite is as strong as its bark; at least, when Millen lets it grip. It goes like stink and stops on a dime, and he makes full use of its capabilities in the film. Unfortunately the limited-edition coupe hasn't made it stateside yet, so we'll have to make do with a standard model on loan from the BMW Performance Center, which also makes its home at the Thermal Club.