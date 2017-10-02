How Well Does an NBA-Sized Man Fit in the Back Seat of a Lexus LC500?

The world can be a harsh place for a tall man. Sure, it comes with some perks; taller people tend to be more confident, earn more money, and are consistently more likely to land a stint living in the White House, among other benefits. But trying to cram into the back seat of a small car is enough to leave people tall enough to stare NBA players in the eye quietly jealous of Danny DeVito.

Still, there are time where even the tall have no choice but to force themselves into uncomfortable vehicular accommodations. So I, your humble author of Kong-like size, have taken it upon myself to try and save the rest of the world's tall folks the pain of accidentally squashing themselves into seats they can't fit into—by sacrificing my own body to do so.

In the past, I've wedged myself into such tight confines as the third row of the new VW Tiguan and a classic Mercedes-Benz. This installment, however, presents what could be the most physically demanding backseat challenge yet: the aft row of Lexus's seductive LC500 coupe. While it may share a platform with the latest version of the roomy LS sedan, the LC500 prioritizes sleek looks over a spacious interior, leaving the rear chairs with barely a hair more than 32 inches of both headroom and legroom. Sure, thanks to its 471-horsepower V-8, the LC500 can blast from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds and top out at 168 miles per hour...but that doesn't do much for the folks wedged into the back seats. (Well, except maybe make the trip a little quicker.)

So what's it like when a lanky man of six-feet-four-inches shoehorns himself into the plus-two seats of a high-end sports coupe? Well, I don't want to spoil anything...but let's just say it's awkward.