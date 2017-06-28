Lamborghini COO Does Italian in Brooklyn with Huracan Performante

When it comes to Lamborghinis, it’s always good to have Alessandro Farmeschi around—even if it’s to translate stuff like Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, or “ALA” for short.

Farmeschi, the company’s chief operating officer, recently visited The Drive’s Brooklyn headquarters, bearing a thoughtful housewarming gift: A Lamborghini Huracán Performante—the mid-engined, Nürburgring-conquering supercar. Shimmering in white, its signature Italian flag decal fluttering along the sides, the Lamborghini—to quote Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski—really tied the room together. And the sound of its diabolical, 631-horsepower V-10 tied everyone in knots, including the usual, unsuspecting tenants in our Industry City complex who are still getting used to seeing (and hearing) Italian exotics inside an office building.

Farmeschi graciously sat down with Lawrence Ulrich, The Drive’s chief auto critic, to talk about what makes the Huracán Performante tick. That includes the company’s award-winning “forged composite” carbon fiber; and its unique approach to active aerodynamics, the aforementioned ALA. Not long after the interview, Ulrich hooked up with Farmeschi again for an even faster-paced session: A track drive of the Huracán Performante at the legendary Imola circuit in Italy, along with a trip to Lamborghini’s expanding factory (prepping for the new Urus SUV) and its brand-new museum and restoration center in nearby Sant'Agata Bolognese.

Hey, we love our Brooklyn home. But we’ll give Farmeschi home court advantage on that one.