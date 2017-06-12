Just What Is the Rimac Concept_One Richard Hammond Crashed, Anyway?

When news broke over the past weekend that Richard Hammond—formerly of Top Gear fame, now one of the hosts of Amazon Prime's mega-budget car show The Grand Tour—had been involved in the fiery crash of an electric supercar known as the Rimac Concept_One, automotive fans around the world sucked in a collective breath of terror at the concern that the Hamster's luck had finally run out. Once the word was out that Hammond had escaped from the electric car's fiery crash with little more than a busted knee, gearheads were free to wonder: What the hell is the Rimac Concept_One, anyway?

Well, maybe not you, typical reader of The Drive. As a well-educated person with an encyclopedic knowledge of high-tech supercars, you're surely well aware of this Croatian supercar and its Bugatti-beating, LaFerrari-slaughtering powers. You know the car was a passion project started by 28-year-ole Mate Rimac. You'll know that it combines a 90-kilowatt battery pack with four independent electric motors (one per wheel) to whip up a maximum output of 1,224 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, up from a previously-estimated output of 1,073 hp—enough to vault the Rimac from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds on the way to a top speed of 220 mph. You'll know that in spite of its name, the Concept_One is very much a production car, entering production in a super-limited basis with a price that's hard to pin down (as many supercar prices are), but is well into the $1 million-plus range.

But like we said...you knew all that about the Rimac Concept_One anyway.