You've got an aging, would-be classic, and you've got $1,000 to spend on parts to update it. What do you do? It depends on the car, and on you. What kind of person are you? Are you some kind of super wrench, or are you just a regular guy who wants to save a few bucks by doing the work yourself?

Our new series, DIY Lab, addresses that second group. The Drive's general manager, Eric Goeres and executive producer of video, Mike Spinelli are the right kind of schmoes for this project. You might call them, "mildly wrenchy," and so are the perfect suckers, we mean "subjects," for getting dirty. We'll be calling on experts, including Carlos Dos Santos, the mechanical ninja warrior of Brooklyn Motor Works, who's been there for us before.

So, what will the projects be? If you've got a 25-year-old, economy sports car, like Goeres's 1992 Mazda Miata, maybe you want to improve the brakes and reel in the timeworn chassis. If you've got a 15-year-old luxury car, like Spinelli's 2002 Jaguar XJR 100 (he annoyingly loves to point out that "100" part) maybe that money would be better spent on preventative maintenance. Perhaps all you want to do is add bluetooth, or LED headlamps. We'll be covering all this and more, with parts sourced from eBay.

So watch for new episodes of DIY Lab on The Drive, coming soon on dot com and on our social feeds. And don't worry, they've got a really good first aid kit.