Noriyaro Shares A Closer Look At Top Secret's R35-Powered R32 GT-R 

Tokyo Auto Salon was more than two months ago, but leave it to Noriyaro to come fashionably late with the most interesting coverage yet. While Alexi takes us around all the booths at Makuhari Messe that we've come to expect, including the Aimgain, Liberty Walk, and Kuhl Racing stands, we also get to see some of the stranger cars at the show as well.

From an assortment of modified Hiace vans and a wide body Nissan Leaf, to an AMG G63 6x6 kit car based on a Suzuki Jimny and a lifted truck built by a group of university students, the video captures the eclectic variety that Tokyo Auto Salon has to offer.