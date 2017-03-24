Noriyaro Shares A Closer Look At Top Secret's R35-Powered R32 GT-R 

Noriyaro brings us around the weirder parts of Makuhari Messe and has a closer look at the Top Secret "VR32" GT-R.

By Danny Choy
Noriyaro

Tokyo Auto Salon was more than two months ago, but leave it to Noriyaro to come fashionably late with the most interesting coverage yet. While Alexi takes us around all the booths at Makuhari Messe that we've come to expect, including the Aimgain, Liberty Walk, and Kuhl Racing stands, we also get to see some of the stranger cars at the show as well.

From an assortment of modified Hiace vans and a wide body Nissan Leaf, to an AMG G63 6x6 kit car based on a Suzuki Jimny and a lifted truck built by a group of university students, the video captures the eclectic variety that Tokyo Auto Salon has to offer.

Eventually, Alexi stopped to take a close look at the latest Top Secret Nissan R32 GT-R. And while it's all R32 from the outside (save the "Dumbo" side mirrors), the inside is all R35 GT-R powerplant and drivetrain. We also see exactly where the R32 ends and R35 begins – virtually everything behind the front radiator support is all R35 GT-R. What's more, we also get a look at the transmission through an acrylic window behind the driver's seat. As you'll see, the size of the R35 transmission required the R32 to lose its rear seating in order to accommodate the enormous hardware.

Check out Noriyaro's Tokyo Auto Salon vlog below: